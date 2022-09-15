SBS News In Depth

Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand.

Published 15 September 2022 at 5:18pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Is the complexity and cost of financial advice putting you off from getting it? And should it be free or should it come with a cost? Consumer Group Adviser Ratings says the median cost of financial advice last year was $3529.. . and only 1.9 million people received it. Treasury is conducting a national review to try to simplify the system.

