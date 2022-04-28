SBS News In Depth

Efforts to revitalise and restore dry land in Jordan

SBS News In Depth

UN Climate Jordan Desertification

A dam built in the 1960's by the Department of Antiquities, and the ancient Mudlim tunnel, both built to protect the area from flooding, in Petra, Jordan, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Laure Van Ruymbeke, file) Source: Laure Van Ruymbeke/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2022 at 5:38pm
By Sean Wales, Reuters/AP
Presented By Sean Wales
Tags
In Jordan, efforts are being made to revitalise and restore dry land, relied on by farmers and communities.
Published 28 April 2022 at 5:38pm
By Sean Wales, Reuters/AP
Presented By Sean Wales
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressing a service in Jerusalem marking Holocaust Remembrance Day

Report finds big increase in anti-Semitism, including in Australia

Kuku Yalanji elder Daphne Naden (supplied).jpg

Plea for Government help after funeral insurance scheme for Indigenous people fails

Vladimir Putin warns of a lightning-fast response if any nation intervenes in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin warns intervention in Ukraine will trigger a lightning-fast response

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

The Disruptive Companion: the untold story