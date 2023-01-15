Evening News bulletin 15 January 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 15 January 2023 at 4:00pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet seeks to draw a line under the Nazi costume controversy, a vigil held for the Gold Coast helicopter crash victims and in sport, a tennis legend pins high hopes on Nick Kyrgios ahead of the start of the Australian Open.
Published 15 January 2023 at 4:00pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share