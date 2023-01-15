SBS News

Evening News bulletin 15 January 2023

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2023 at 4:00pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet seeks to draw a line under the Nazi costume controversy, a vigil held for the Gold Coast helicopter crash victims and in sport, a tennis legend pins high hopes on Nick Kyrgios ahead of the start of the Australian Open.

Published 15 January 2023 at 4:00pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 15 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 15 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News bulletin 14 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 14 January 2023