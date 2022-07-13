SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Home-based early childhood learning program to be expanded Play01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04 MB)Published 13 July 2022 at 5:26pmSource: SBS News .Published 13 July 2022 at 5:26pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesA cruise ship at the centre of a COVID outbreak prepares to sail back to BrisbaneWarning issued in Indonesia over foot and mouth diseaseActivists urge protests against clothing rules in Iran Anthony Albanese continues talk at Pacific Islands Forum