Labor launches its election campaign in Perth

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (right) and shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong acknowledge the crowd at the Labor Party campaign launch at Optus Stadium on Day 21 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Perth, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Anthony Albanese has launched Labor's election campaign in Perth with promises to provide cheaper childcare and fix the aged care crisis. He's also pledged to close the gender pay gap and support manufacturing in Australia. On the Coalition side of the campaign, Scott Morrison made promises to appeal to parents, vowing to help keep children safe while they use their digital devices.

