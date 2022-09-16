One year on, a new government and AUKUS subs still on track

SBS News In Depth

PETER DUTTON SHADOW CABINET

Shadow Defence Minister Andrew Hastie during a shadow cabinet meeting in Perth. Source: AAP / TREVOR COLLENS/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 September 2022 at 6:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
It's the first anniversary of the AUKUS security pact, between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, a trilateral alliance to bolster maritime defences. The Morrison government unveiled the security deal on September 16 last year and Labor is now in power, assuring nuclear powered submarines are critical for Australia's future.

