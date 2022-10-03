SBS News In Depth

Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams following Optus breach

An Optus phone sign hangs above its store in Sydney

Source: AAP / Mark Baker/AP

Published 3 October 2022 at 6:33pm
By Biwa Kwan
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. Experts are urging the government to consider more robust legislation to protect the sensitive information of Australians.

