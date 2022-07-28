US offers Russia prisoner swap deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Source: Andrew Harnik/AP
Published 28 July 2022 at 2:36pm, updated 4 minutes ago at 3:19pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
The United States says it's made a "substantial" offer to Russia to release Americans detained there. The US Secretary of State has announced he'll raise the matter with his Russian counterpart when they speak for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine.
