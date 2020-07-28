Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 14 Truth-telling & Treaty

Source: NITV News
Published 29 July 2020 at 12:29am
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Source: SBS
Co-hosts Shahni Wellington and Jack Latimore are joined by First People's Assembly of Victoria co-chairs Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart, and North West delegate Jason Kelly, to discuss the role of Truth-telling on the pathway to treaties, transitional justice, reparations programs, truth commissions, federal treaty, Reconciliation, racial profiling and white privilege in policing, and the functions of the First People's Assembly.
