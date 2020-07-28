Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 14 Truth-telling & Treaty

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2020 at 12:29am
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Source: SBS

Co-hosts Shahni Wellington and Jack Latimore are joined by First People's Assembly of Victoria co-chairs Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart, and North West delegate Jason Kelly, to discuss the role of Truth-telling on the pathway to treaties, transitional justice, reparations programs, truth commissions, federal treaty, Reconciliation, racial profiling and white privilege in policing, and the functions of the First People's Assembly.

Published 29 July 2020 at 12:29am
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby