Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 15 National Indigenous Music Awards

Published 7 August 2020 at 3:02pm
By Rachael Hocking
Presented by Rachael Hocking
In this special episode of Take it Blak brought to you by the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) and Music NT, co-hosts Rachael Hocking and Tara Wise catch up with some of the NIMA nominees, spin a few deadly tunes, and yarn about all things music. Artists Mau Power, Dallas Woods and Alice Skye talk about having the awards go virtual in 2020 due to coronavirus, what community recognition means to them and where they are at in their musical journeys.

