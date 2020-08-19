Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 16 Looky Looky & Steven Oliver

Source: NITV News
Published 19 August 2020 at 4:21pm
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Source: SBS
Sexy black man Steven Oliver joins Take It Blak co hosts Shahni Wellington and Jack Latimore to yarn about national narratives, learning the guitar, Songlines, Michael Jackson, Science, Time and writing and presenting the new NITV documentary, Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky. Go on, have a good doris.
