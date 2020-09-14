Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 17 Sonja Stewart

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2020 at 3:05pm, updated 17 September 2020 at 9:22am
By Lindy Kerin, John Paul Janke
Presented by John Paul Janke
Source: SBS

It's been a massive few weeks for Sonja Stewart, a proud Yuin woman from the south coast of New South Wales, who has been appointed as CEO of the NSW Law Society and the Chair of the GO Foundation. Sonja speaks with Take It Blak podcast host John Paul Janke about getting on Country, the positivity of kinship, education, the early Indigenous Rights movement, the bureaucratisation of Indigenous affairs, Indigenous Achievement and more.

Published 14 September 2020 at 3:05pm, updated 17 September 2020 at 9:22am
By Lindy Kerin, John Paul Janke
Presented by John Paul Janke
Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby