Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 17 Sonja Stewart

It's been a massive few weeks for Sonja Stewart, a proud Yuin woman from the south coast of New South Wales, who has been appointed as CEO of the NSW Law Society and the Chair of the GO Foundation. Sonja speaks with Take It Blak podcast host John Paul Janke about getting on Country, the positivity of kinship, education, the early Indigenous Rights movement, the bureaucratisation of Indigenous affairs, Indigenous Achievement and more.
