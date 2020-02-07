Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 2 Black History Month

Take It Blak podcast Source: NITV News
Published 7 February 2020 at 2:30pm
By Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Join us as we discuss Black History Month, Bryan Stevenson, truth-telling, memorials and more on the second episode of NITV News Online's brand new podcast, Take It Blak, co-hosted by Jack Latimore and Rae Johnston: featuring Living Black's Karla Grant and NITV multi-platform producer Ross Turner.
