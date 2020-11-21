Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 22 Country & Colony

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2020 at 1:09am
By Jack Latimore
Presented by Jack Latimore
Source: SBS

Visual artist Fiona Foley and Hip Hop artist Birdz join Take It Blak host Jack Latimore to discuss Country and the impacts of colonisation on Badtjala lands and peoples, and on Queensland and Australia more broadly, including the Endeavour, the Act, dispersals, Blak resistance and the enduring connection of place.

Published 22 November 2020 at 1:09am
By Jack Latimore
Presented by Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby