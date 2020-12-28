Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 25 Year In Review w/ Natalie Ahmat

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2020 at 10:52pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 11:36pm
By Natalie Ahmat
Presented by Natalie Ahmat
Source: SBS

A year of extraordinary events, issues, crises, achievements, strength and perserverance is given a Blak perspective from the NITV News crew. Hosted by Natalie Ahmat, this episode of Take It Blak podcast first aired nationwide as a 54 minute NITV News special that included Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore, Jodan Perry, Rachael Hocking, Keira Jenkins, & Sarah Collard.

Published 28 December 2020 at 10:52pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 11:36pm
By Natalie Ahmat
Presented by Natalie Ahmat
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby