Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 25 Year In Review w/ Natalie Ahmat

Published 28 December 2020 at 10:52pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 11:36pm
By Natalie Ahmat
Presented by Natalie Ahmat
A year of extraordinary events, issues, crises, achievements, strength and perserverance is given a Blak perspective from the NITV News crew. Hosted by Natalie Ahmat, this episode of Take It Blak podcast first aired nationwide as a 54 minute NITV News special that included Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore, Jodan Perry, Rachael Hocking, Keira Jenkins, & Sarah Collard.
