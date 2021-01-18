Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 26 High Ground

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2021 at 11:43am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

Join NITV Online’s Take It Blak podcast with host Rae Johnston and guests Witiyana Marika and Stephen Maxwell Johnson, co-creators of the new critically acclaimed feature film, High Ground. The film tells the story of a WW1 sniper turned policeman who loses control of an operation, resulting in a massacre in the Northern Territory. Twelve years later he returns to the area, tracking an Aboriginal warrior who is enacting his own form of justice on the new settlers. How do you tell a story like this today, proper ways? Find out in this first episode of Take It Blak for 2021.

Published 18 January 2021 at 11:43am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby