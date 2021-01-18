Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 26 High Ground

Source: NITV News
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Join NITV Online’s Take It Blak podcast with host Rae Johnston and guests Witiyana Marika and Stephen Maxwell Johnson, co-creators of the new critically acclaimed feature film, High Ground. The film tells the story of a WW1 sniper turned policeman who loses control of an operation, resulting in a massacre in the Northern Territory. Twelve years later he returns to the area, tracking an Aboriginal warrior who is enacting his own form of justice on the new settlers. How do you tell a story like this today, proper ways? Find out in this first episode of Take It Blak for 2021.
