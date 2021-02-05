Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 28 STEM with David Johnston

Source: NITV News
Published 6 February 2021 at 10:51am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
In this episode of the Take It Blak podcast, Join NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston In this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. In this ep, Rae looks at smart voice assistant Alexa,( is she getting even smarter?); Google's Alphabet shuts down its remote-region internet business; Sony's plans to make virtual reality a spectator sport; the new wireless charging that can boost your phone battery through the air; and how we're one step closer to solving one of the biggest mysteries in science. Plus, we talk to David Johnston from Aboriginal Archaeologists Australia about the importance and role of First Nations Archaeologists.
