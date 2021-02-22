Take It Blak podcast

EPISODE 30 A Class Action For Stolen Generations & Introducing The 'Diji-Wallet'

Published 22 February 2021 at 1:17pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Join host Rae Johnston and guests Shahni Wellington and Jason Davis as they discuss the campaign to find and encourage victims who were forcibly removed from their families to seek compensation and a revolutionary new way to carry government and cultural identification at all times.

