Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 32 Protect Country, Heal Country! - w/ Troy Cassar-Daley

Source: NITV News

Published 21 March 2021 at 11:30pm, updated 21 March 2021 at 11:33pm
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Take It Blak podcast co-hosts Jack Latimore and Shahni Wellington discuss heritage protection laws, rascist place names and the 30th anniversary of the final report of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody; the return of the NITV flagship current affairs program, The Point; upcoming stories for NITV News; and chat with country music legend and proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man Troy Cassar-Daley about healing on Country and his latest album, The World Today.

