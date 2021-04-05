Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 33 Lyrical Fury & Social Media with Evelyn Araluen and @NichTopher

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2021 at 10:00am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

Rae Johnston catches up with award-winning poet Evelyn Araluen to chat about the release of her first book, Drop Bear, which 'confronts the tropes and iconography of an unreconciled nation with biting satire and lyrical fury'. Then, Nicholas Richie - who you may know better as @NichTopher - drops by to talk about the role of social media in raising awareness for Indigenous issues, why platforms like Instagram are going out of their way to support it.

Published 5 April 2021 at 10:00am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby