Take It Blak podcast - Episode 33 Lyrical Fury & Social Media with Evelyn Araluen and @NichTopher
Source: NITV News
Rae Johnston catches up with award-winning poet Evelyn Araluen to chat about the release of her first book, Drop Bear, which 'confronts the tropes and iconography of an unreconciled nation with biting satire and lyrical fury'. Then, Nicholas Richie - who you may know better as @NichTopher - drops by to talk about the role of social media in raising awareness for Indigenous issues, why platforms like Instagram are going out of their way to support it.
