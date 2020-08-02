Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Karlie Noon

Published 2 August 2020 at 12:22pm, updated 21 April 2022 at 11:04am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
In this special Short Blak, Gammilaray Astrophysicist Karlie Noon speaks with Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston about the systemic issues STEM industries have with diversity, the mysteries of the universe, and why looking to the stars even matters.

