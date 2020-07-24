Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Tara June Winch

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2020 at 10:46am, updated 24 July 2020 at 11:15am
By Rachael Hocking
Source: SBS

Miles Franklin award winner Tara June Winch spoke to Rachael Hocking from her home in France to yarn about winning Australia's most prestigious literary award with her novel, The Yield, truth-telling, Black Lives Matter and the recent surge in interest for First Nations' literature, as well as the future for our youth and languages.

Published 24 July 2020 at 10:46am, updated 24 July 2020 at 11:15am
By Rachael Hocking
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby