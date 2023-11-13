Hands up if you're a white chocolate fan

White choc lovers, these recipes are for you.

Summer pudding with white chocolate and cherry ice-cream

Summer pudding with white chocolate and cherry ice-cream Credit: Feast magazine

We saw Kirsten Tibballs whipping up her
pineapple and white chocolate nougat
and decorating her super-easy
raspberry and cream tart
with white choc shavings in recent episodes of
The Chocolate Queen
and Spencer Watts making his
caramelised white chocolate blondies
in his
Comfort Food series
and thought it was time to focus the spotlight on some of our fave white choc recipes.

White choc can be an especially good choc choice for hotter months – think
white choc parfait
– but is equally good in a warm
berry bake
. It's at home in everything from muffins to pastries. You can even use it to create
elegant swans
.

Here's a selection of favourites, for all our fellow white choc fans:

Strawberry and white chocolate blondies

These treats are the distant cousins of the classic brownie. Instead of rich milk chocolate, white chocolate is the hero, studded through the blondie batter along with a sweet strawberry compote.
Strawberry and white chocolate blondies
Credit: Danielle Abou Karam

Raspberry and cream tart

A wonderfully easy dessert to make, from Kirsten Tibballs. A crunchy no-bake biscuit base and whipped cream filling are topped with fresh fruit and white chocolate shavings.
On a lovely wide, flat green-toned plate sits a disk of pastry, topped with a layer of whipped cream, fresh raspberries and white chocolate shavings.
Raspberry and cream tart. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Pecan, white chocolate and cranberry cookies

Is this a cookie or a slice? Either way, each is crisp on the outside but yields a chewy soft centre. Serve with a little slathering of pecan white chocolate spread and you’ve elevated these to a new level of deliciousness.
Pecan white chocolate and cranberry cookies
Credit: Bake With Anna Olson

Summer pudding with white chocolate and cherry ice-cream

This striking take on the classic summer pudding is made with panettone and home-made white chocolate cherry ice-cream, and served with a mixed berry sauce.
Summer pudding with white chocolate and cherry ice-cream
Credit: Feast magazine

White chocolate baklawa crackles

Middle Eastern and Australian flavours take you back to your childhood thanks to this fancy choc crackle.
White chocolate baklava crackles
White chocolate baklava crackles Credit: LinaJebeil

White chocolate and peanut parfait

This cool dessert is great for summer parties (and the parfait part can be made ahead and stored in the freezer for several weeks).
A long block of cremy coloured parfait sits on a white platter. A line of peanut brittle pieces sits along the top of the parfait.
White chocolate and peanut parfait. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Soft-centred white chocolate dumplings with peanut and coconut praline

Peanut and coconut are a fine match with these soft-centred gelatinous rice balls.
Soft-Centered-White-Chocolate-Dumplings-with-Peanut-and-Coconut-Praline.jpg


White chocolate and berry bake

This striking dessert uses just four ingredients (and that's including the ice-cream it's served with!)
berry and white chocolate bake
Credit: Donal's Meals in Minutes

Caramelised white chocolate blondies

These blondies are studded with dried cherry, candied orange and toasted white choc chips – perfect with the slight tang of the loaded cream cheese frosting. Spencer Watts rates these as "Deliciousness level, off the charts" and you'll see why when you make them.

Comfort Food with SW _Caramelised White Chocolate Blondies.jpg
Caramelised white chocolate blondies. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

Cardamom-scented chocolate phirni with strawberries

Phirni is a popular Indian and Middle Eastern milk pudding that can be served warm or cold and has a thick texture that is similar to panna cotta. There are many different varieties of this milk pudding with popular flavours including almond, saffron, rose and mango. This recipe uses white and milk chocolate in its different layers.
Cardamom-scented-chocolate-phirni-with-strawberries_1468408268
file:2603_cardamom-scented-chocolate-phirni-with-strawberries.jpg

Sticky banana and white chocolate puddings with butterscotch sauce

This recipe puts a twist on the perennially popular sticky toffee pudding.
Sticky banana and white chocolate puddings with butterscotch sauce
Credit: Adam Liaw

Chocolate pencils

Yes, these really are made with white chocolate! "I wouldn't usually recommend chewing on a pencil, but these chocolate pencils are a different story," says Kirsten Tibballs.
Seven red pencils stand in a tall grey pottery vessel. Three more lie on the table in front.
Chocolate pencils. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

White chocolate crème brulée

This crème brulée recipe, which can be made with white or ruby chocolate, is creamy and rich, but not cloyingly sweet.
Rube or white chocolate creme brulee
Credit: Anna's Occasions

M'hencha with halva, white chocolate and almonds

M'hencha is a filo pastry snake, here rolled with a rich almond, white chocolate and ginger filling, with a few drops of rosewater for fragrance. Dress with rose petals for a truly stunning dessert.
M'hencha with halva, white chocolate and almonds
Credit: Andrew Dorn

Quick chocolate roses

Strawberry, white chocolate and crème fraiche galette

Mandarin, white chocolate and pistachio biscotti

Cereal fun bar

Pineapple and white chocolate nougat

White chocolate, blackberry and rosemary mud slice

Pistachio and white chocolate dacquoise

White chocolate bark

Rosemary hot white chocolate

