Hands up if you're a white chocolate fan

Stream free On Demand The Chocolate Queen Watch chocolate queen, Kirsten Tibballs in action here. PG Watch chocolate queen, Kirsten Tibballs in action here. PG





White choc can be an especially good choc choice for hotter months – think white choc parfait – but is equally good in a warm berry bake . It's at home in everything from muffins to pastries. You can even use it to create elegant swans .





Here's a selection of favourites, for all our fellow white choc fans:





These treats are the distant cousins of the classic brownie. Instead of rich milk chocolate, white chocolate is the hero, studded through the blondie batter along with a sweet strawberry compote.



Credit: Danielle Abou Karam



A wonderfully easy dessert to make, from Kirsten Tibballs. A crunchy no-bake biscuit base and whipped cream filling are topped with fresh fruit and white chocolate shavings.



Raspberry and cream tart. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



Is this a cookie or a slice? Either way, each is crisp on the outside but yields a chewy soft centre. Serve with a little slathering of pecan white chocolate spread and you’ve elevated these to a new level of deliciousness.



Credit: Bake With Anna Olson



This striking take on the classic summer pudding is made with panettone and home-made white chocolate cherry ice-cream, and served with a mixed berry sauce.



Credit: Feast magazine



Middle Eastern and Australian flavours take you back to your childhood thanks to this fancy choc crackle.



White chocolate baklava crackles Credit: LinaJebeil



This cool dessert is great for summer parties (and the parfait part can be made ahead and stored in the freezer for several weeks).



White chocolate and peanut parfait. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



Peanut and coconut are a fine match with these soft-centred gelatinous rice balls.









This striking dessert uses just four ingredients (and that's including the ice-cream it's served with!)



Credit: Donal's Meals in Minutes



These blondies are studded with dried cherry, candied orange and toasted white choc chips – perfect with the slight tang of the loaded cream cheese frosting. Spencer Watts rates these as "Deliciousness level, off the charts" and you'll see why when you make them.





Caramelised white chocolate blondies. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts



Phirni is a popular Indian and Middle Eastern milk pudding that can be served warm or cold and has a thick texture that is similar to panna cotta. There are many different varieties of this milk pudding with popular flavours including almond, saffron, rose and mango. This recipe uses white and milk chocolate in its different layers.



file:2603_cardamom-scented-chocolate-phirni-with-strawberries.jpg



This recipe puts a twist on the perennially popular sticky toffee pudding.



Credit: Adam Liaw

Stream free On Demand Sweet Comfort Food episode • The Cook Up with Adam Liaw • cooking (tba) • 24m PG episode • The Cook Up with Adam Liaw • cooking (tba) • 24m PG

Chocolate pencils

Yes, these really are made with white chocolate! "I wouldn't usually recommend chewing on a pencil, but these chocolate pencils are a different story," says Kirsten Tibballs.



Chocolate pencils. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



This crème brulée recipe, which can be made with white or ruby chocolate, is creamy and rich, but not cloyingly sweet.



Credit: Anna's Occasions



M'hencha is a filo pastry snake, here rolled with a rich almond, white chocolate and ginger filling, with a few drops of rosewater for fragrance. Dress with rose petals for a truly stunning dessert.

