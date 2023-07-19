Businesses encouraged to increase employment opportunities for people with disability

There are calls for Australian businesses to do more to remove barriers to employment for people with disability. A survey by the Business Council of Australia has found many employers would welcome more people with disabilities in their workforce, but few are making it happen.

