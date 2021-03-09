Take It Blak EPISODE 31 STEM Bushfires, Turtles And Artificial Intelligence

Source: NITV News
Join NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston In this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. Rae speaks to researchers at CSIRO about a new bushfire prediction app, Zoom drops by to talk predicting COVID-spreading meeting rooms with air quality monitors, and Spotify has a bootcamp for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander podcasters. Plus, we chat with CSIRO's Dr Justin Perry and Microsoft's Lee Hickin about how artificial intelligence is helping Indigenous rangers save sea turtles.
Published 10 March 2021 at 12:51am, updated 10 March 2021 at 1:47pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
