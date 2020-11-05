Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 20 STEM & Indigital's Mikaela Jade

Source: NITV News
In this episode of Take It Blak, NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston has your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews, looking at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern science, and speaking to industry leaders. This month: how we know there's water on the moon, noise-cancelling without the headphones, what makes the PlayStation 5 controller so special and the ethics and future of DNA study. Plus, Indigital's Mikaela Jade talks about alternate pathways into tech and decolonisation using Minecraft.
Published 6 November 2020 at 10:59am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
