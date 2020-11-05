Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 20 STEM & Indigital's Mikaela Jade

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2020 at 10:59am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

In this episode of Take It Blak, NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston has your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews, looking at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern science, and speaking to industry leaders. This month: how we know there's water on the moon, noise-cancelling without the headphones, what makes the PlayStation 5 controller so special and the ethics and future of DNA study. Plus, Indigital's Mikaela Jade talks about alternate pathways into tech and decolonisation using Minecraft.

Published 6 November 2020 at 10:59am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby