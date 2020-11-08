Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 21 Archie Roach NAIDOC Week 2020 Special

Published 8 November 2020 at 6:32pm
By Jack Latimore
Presented by Jack Latimore
This NAIDOC Week special episode sees the legendary singer-songwriter Archie Roach yarn with Take It Blak host Jack Latimore about the release of his latest album, The Songs of Charcoal Lane; the 30th anniversary of his classic debut album; challenging institutions and demonstrating for change; and what it's like to find himself on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 all-time great Australian artists.

