Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Rrawun Maymuru

Source: NITV News
Published 8 August 2020 at 12:50am
By Rachael Hocking
Presented by Rachael Hocking
Yolngu songman Rrawun Maymuru speaks to Rachael Hocking about the roots of his song, Nyapillilngu [Spirit Lady], its nomination in the Indigenous Language category at this year's National Indigenous Music Awards, and other topics like being away from Country, as well as sharing his memories and the lessons he learnt from his mentor and grandfather Dr Yunupingu.
