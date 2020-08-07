Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Rrawun Maymuru

Published 8 August 2020
By Rachael Hocking
Presented by Rachael Hocking
Yolngu songman Rrawun Maymuru speaks to Rachael Hocking about the roots of his song, Nyapillilngu [Spirit Lady], its nomination in the Indigenous Language category at this year's National Indigenous Music Awards, and other topics like being away from Country, as well as sharing his memories and the lessons he learnt from his mentor and grandfather Dr Yunupingu.

