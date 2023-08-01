There’s always a slice of pie on My Greek Table

If you're looking for pie heaven, Diane Kochilas knows where it is.

Three pieces of pie, with a cream filling studded with green and flaky golden filo pastry o top, sit on a dark round plate on a table. A mug and glass can be see, out of focus, in the background.

Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint. Credit: My Greek Table

— Travel Greece in My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas, weeknights 5pm on SBS Food, 7-23 August, with episodes available after they air at SBS On Demand. The previous season is also streaming now
at SBS On Demand


In a remote northwestern corner of Greece is an area that Diane Kochilas calls “pie heaven”: the region of Epirus, home to “some of the greatest savoury pies in all of Greece” (and some of the country’s best baklava, too, she says).

And her visits there, shared in various episodes of her popular TV series My Greek Table, showcase some truly wonderful Greek pies, in all their rolled, folded, filled, crunchy, flaky golden glory – including a cheese pie, baked in embers, that embodies the shepherding traditions that are still strong in the area.

Visiting a shepherding family in the mountains, Kochilas is in paradise as she joins a local woman, Artemis, who shows her how she makes her own filo (phyllo) pastry, and then layers the thin, hand-rolled sheets of pastry with feta, making a big round pie that’s then cooked in embers under a metal dome.

“This ancient way of baking over hot coals using a copper or steel dome as a makeshift portable oven is something that the shepherds of Epirus have been doing for hundreds of years, if not longer. The dome is called a gastro, and it is part of their panoply of kitchen equipment as they travel up and down the mountains from summer to winter abodes, carrying many of their worldly possessions with them. Amazingly, this is still a living tradition in Greece, if no longer on foot, then certainly by a pickup truck,” Kochilas says.

When Kochilas bites into a slice of still-hot feta pie, she says it’s “almost like I can taste everything that’s growing around me in the cheese itself”. (Luckily for those of us who can’t build a fire to cook our pies, she’s come up with a
home kitchen version
of the pie she saw being made in the Pindus mountains).

Diane Kochilas eats spanakopita in Greece
Diane Kochilas enjoys a spankopita in Greece. Credit: My Greek Table

Unsurprisingly, given how popular they are in Greek cooking, pies appear a lot in My Greek Table. In the ‘Pie Heaven’ episode of season 4, where she had that envy-inducing pie-making lesson, she cooks up two recipes inspired by her visits to Epirus: a
pleated feta pie
(“If there was a fluffy cloud that tasted like feta cheese, this would be it”) and a
chicken and herb pie
that’s a great way of using up cooked chicken. Other episodes in season 4 include a
zucchini filo pie
, and a simple
skillet feta pie
that you can whip up for a snack or quick lunch, while past seasons have given us delicious dishes such as
“messy orange pie”
and of course a classic
spanakopita
with homemade homemade filo pastry.


Here, we’ve rounded up some of the wonderful Greek pie recipes Kochilas shares in My Greek Table.

Pleated filo pie with feta
This 'crinkle pie'
is an easy way to make a tyropita (Greek cheese pie). "If there was a fluffy cloud that tasted like feta cheese, this would be it," says Kochilas. "It's really beautiful, creamy – the briny flavour of the sheep's milk feta comes through. It’s also crispy and crinkly. So there’s a lot of texture, a lot of back and forth between crispy and soft and fluffy. This is a total winner and it’s really easy to make."
Square piece of pie with soft feta base and slightly scrunched golden-brown filo top sits on dark brown plate.
Pleated filo pie with feta Credit: My Greek Table
Feta cheese pie (not) baked in embers
“You know that expression pie heaven? That was born in Epirus for sure,” Kochilas says, and if you watch her lesson in filo making and cheese pie baking, it's easy to agree.
Her version
of that pie, converted from the embers to a home oven, features the same layers of homemade pastry and delicious Greek feta.
A large round silver pie tin with a cooked Greek pie in it sits above a pile of grey-black embers and ashes.
Feta cheese pie from Greece Credit: My Greek Table

Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs
This pie
, made with purchased filo, is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. Kochilas says you can also change up the herbs to use what you have on hand.
A golden filo pie scored into square pieces sits in a deep, round white pie dish.
Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs. Credit: My Greek Table

Cephalonia three-meat pie (Kefalonitiki kreatopita)
From season 3 of My Greek Table,
this meat and filo pie
is a popular dish from the Ionian island of Cephalonia. The filling is rich and savoury, with tomato, garlic and warm spices.
Cephalonia three-meat pie (Kefalonitiki kreatopita)
Cephalonia three-meat pie. Credit: My Greek Table
Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint
When zucchini is in season,
this filo pie
is a great way to use it up. It features two kinds of cheese, yoghurt, and mint, and is made with purchased filo.
Three pieces of pie, with a cream filling studded with green and flaky golden filo pastry o top, sit on a dark round plate on a table. A mug and glass can be see, out of focus, in the background.
Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint. Credit: My Greek Table
Messy orange pie
Harking back to the very first season of My Greek Table,
this sweet pie
, with a sweet yoghurt, egg and orange filling, has a sweet orange syrup poured over it after baking, creating a rich, delicious dessert.
Messy orange pie
Messy orange pie Credit: My Greek Table
Classic spanakopita (spinach pie)
This version
of spanakopita, which Kochilas shared in the first season on My Greek Table, uses homemade pastry for added richness, but you could also use store-bought filo. It's filled with a rich mix of onion, feta, dill, mint and parsley.
Two pieces of spanakopita, with thick golden pastry and a cheese and greens filling, sit on a blue and white plate.
Classic Spanakopita. Credit: My Greek Table
You can read more about Diane Kochilas' love of Greek pies on her
website
, including
this article
about Greek cheese pies and
another article
about all kinds of Mediterranean filo (phyllo) pies. Her online cooking classes also include one on
making your own filo
.
MORE FROM DIANE KOCHILAS' KITCHEN

Mykonos onion-cheese pie (Kremmydopita)

Tomato chicken noodle soup (Protoyiahni)

Spiced roasted chicken with toasted orzo

Eggs cooked in greens

Pork exohiko

Vegan galaktoboureko

Crisp filo sundae

Share
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today! Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
5 min read
Published 1 August 2023 9:11pm
Updated 2 August 2023 8:31am
By SBS Food
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Watch SBS On Demand live