Filo World Cup Talk: Belgium makakaharap ang Brazil matapos manalo laban sa Japan

Sa unang laban, na kinabilangan ng Brazil at Mexico, inilarawan ni Mike Moran na maganda ang naging panimula ng dalawang koponan.





Nagpakita ng malakas na depensa ang mga Brazilians, at na-pressure nila ang Brazil sa unang 20 minuto.





“We saw the first foul in Neymar immediately in the first 10 minutes by Mexico’s Alvarez which resulted in an attempt in the 25 th minute,” sabi ni Mr Moran.





“The first half was entertaining, it ended 0-0. In the second half, Brazil turned on the pressure in the first few minutes. We saw both teams coming at one another.”





Pasok na ang Brazil sa quarterfinals matapos nila talunin ang Mexico 2-0 sa Samara.





Haharapin ng Brazil ang Belgium sa quarterfinals matapos nitong matalo ang Japan 3-2.





Ayon kay Mr Moran, dapat na pagbutihin ng Belgium ang kanilang susunod na laro matapos silang panagambahin ng Japan sa kanilang laban.





“Belgium dominated the first 25 minutes and then Japan came back in the next 20 minutes. They ended the first half 0-0, with Belgium having a little bit more of the possession,” sinabi nya.





Naging dramatiko at ma-aksyon ang mga huling minuto ng laban matapos maka-iskor ang isang substitute na si Nacer Chadli, na nakakuha ng pinakahuling goal upang matalo nila ang Japan.





“This was literally the last minute of the match, then we heard the final whistle blow for the most pulsating contest.”





“The Japanese who deserved credit for putting up a good match were shocked. The Belgians also deserve credit for coming back.”





