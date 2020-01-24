Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 1 January 26

Episode One of the new Take it Blak podcast from the team at NITV News online is co-hosted by Jack Latimore & Rae Johnston. Source: NITV News
Join us as we discuss the issues surrounding January 26 on the first episode of our brand new podcast, Take It Blak, co-hosted by Jack Latimore and Rae Johnston: featuring Beau Spearim, Clare Land, Prof. Marcia Langton, and Celeste Liddle.
Published 24 January 2020 at 2:12pm
By Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
