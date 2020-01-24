Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 1 January 26

Take It Blak podcast

image of black power salute with fist holding coffee keep cup with Take It Blak podcast written on it.

Episode One of the new Take it Blak podcast from the team at NITV News online is co-hosted by Jack Latimore & Rae Johnston. Source: NITV News

Published 24 January 2020 at 2:12pm
By Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Join us as we discuss the issues surrounding January 26 on the first episode of our brand new podcast, Take It Blak, co-hosted by Jack Latimore and Rae Johnston: featuring Beau Spearim, Clare Land, Prof. Marcia Langton, and Celeste Liddle.

