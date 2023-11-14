Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites | Episode guide

--- Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites streaming free at SBS On Demand . Watch the series on SBS at 8:30pm Thursdays on SBS. ---









Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow are getting together again, this time for a culinary road trip through Australia.





In this series, Adam and Poh will travel all over Australia posing the question, 'What exactly is Australian cuisine?'. From Uluru to Darwin, Ballarat to Gippsland, and Tassie to the Capital Territory - Adam and Poh are on a mission to highlight all the ingredients that make up Aussie gastronomy.





This is a true celebration of Australian food and culture. From old-school treats like finger buns with pink icing and curried pies to even older school ingredients from the First Nations Australians - all the way up to the modern-day fare that makes Australia the most exciting culinary destination on the planet.





Along the way, they'll meet with some of the icons of the Australian food scene who helped shape our palettes. Names like Pamela Clark, Elizabeth Chong, Peter Everett, John Susman, and Giovanni Pilu - icons of Australian gastronomy.





This is a fun, informative but always entertaining celebration of Australia through the eyes of Adam and Poh.





Episode 1 | Northern Territory

November 16





Australia is a land of sweeping plains, lush rainforests, white sands and blue waterways. From the First Nations Australians to the newest arrivals, each has left an indelible mark on our psyche, our culture and our food.





In this series, we want to explore what Australian cuisine is and to do so, we are off on a culinary and cultural adventure that will take us from the top to the bottom of the country we call home. We want to look at the ingredients of Australian cuisine. A combination of First Nations, multiculturalism, and one of England and the UK's greatest legacies - the pub.











Episode 2 | Victoria





Episode 2 | Victoria

November 23





For over a hundred years we've bought cookbooks and recipe magazines. We've learned from television chefs and television contestants. We love home cooking so much, that even Hollywood star Naomi Watts passed up a date with Tom Cruise for her mum’s lamb roast.





If you were to drop a pin on a map of any regional town in Australia you will find the three supporting pillars of Aussie culture and cuisine: a pub, a bakery, and a Chinese restaurant. In this episode - we're heading to one of Australia's great food bowls in the Gippsland region and explore the delights of Ballarat in Victoria. We want to see what it is Australians love about simple home cooking and attempt to make the ultimate Aussie family meal.



Episode 3 | Tasmania & South Australia





Episode 3 | Tasmania & South Australia

November 29





From meat pie classics to the great Aussie culinary innovation of brunch, this episode has the best of both worlds across.





Whether you grab your pies from the freezer, scoff them down at the footy, or as a quickie at a late-night convenience store snack, some might say that meat pies are Australia's national dish. We're going to explore the not-so-humble versions of a classic Aussie pie and we'll even attempt to answer the most controversial question of all... Do you want sauce with that?





Episode 4 | Australia's Capital

December 7





We began this journey in the spiritual centre of Australia - Uluru. Now, as we approach the end, we're heading to the political capital, Canberra and the iconic Australian city, Sydney.





Icons like the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House are famous throughout the world. But what are Australia's iconic dishes? What are some dishes we all agree are pretty tops? Exploring cities built on lunches, power lunches, political lunches, and just plain lazy lunches, we go in search of what is Australia's favourite lunch. The answer? A simple sandwich of course; and what filling do they like best? We're about to find out.



