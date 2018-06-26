SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: First knockout stage matchups are set

Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A

Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A

Published 26 June 2018 at 3:39pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Mike Moran, Roda Masinag
Available in other languages

The games in Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup would determine the spots in the groups A and Group B.

Spain and Portugal from Group B have joined Uruguay and hosts Russia from Group A in the Round of 16.

Uruguay has finished top of Group A after thrashing Russia three-nil in Samara.

Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1 in the other Group A game.

According to Mike Moran, he saw the games that would determine the spots in the groups A and Group B. The first match is the between the top 2 teams in Group A- Russia and Uruguay.

“We saw Russia come up against one of the top playing nations after their two straight victories and the goals that they put in.”

“We saw the difference in the results, with Uruguay finishing on top 3-0. Uruguay had their first goal courtesy of Luis Suarez on a free kick.”

“They got their second in the 20th minute. In the second half, Uruguay started actively but in the dying minutes of the game, Kavani got his third goal from a corner.” 

Uruguay were comfortable winners, 3-0 against Russia.

The game between Saudi Arabia and Egypt was nothing to play for except pride. It was hard-fought and just as entertaining.

Mr Moran explains that the Saudis always look capable of equalizing and pressed much of the first half and the result was another penalty. Saudi Arabia continue to dominate the session in the second half and scored in the last minutes of stoppage time and got their first victory since 1994.

In the third match, Mr Moran narrates that the game between Morocco and Spain was full of drama.

 “Morocco took the lead stunning the crowd. They scored their first goal in the first 15 minutes.”

The final match, Portugal versus Iran, was also dramatic, according to Mr Moran.  The game ended up in draw. 

“Iran showed a very good perfomance. Portugal dominate the session pinning Iran in their own half from the 27th minute. But Iran never gave up and they always looked dangerous on the counter.”

