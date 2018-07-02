SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Biggest teams are out of the World Cup

Spain

Spain players react after the shock loss to Russia Source: AAP

Published 2 July 2018 at 5:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:41pm
By Louie Tolentino, Roda Masinag
Available in other languages

Elmer Bedia shares with us the highlights of DAY 17 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There is a lot of agony, ecstasy and surprise this year with the biggest teams Germany, Portugal, Argentina and  Spain out of the World Cup.

Host nation Russia is advancing to the quarter-finals, while many fans were upset that Spain was defeated.

Spain dominated possession in their game in Moscow, but could only score one goal - an early own goal.

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeeev made two heroic saves which helped Russia win the shootout, 4-3, and advance to the final eight of the World Cup.

“Sa second half, maraming opportunity na makascore yung bawat team dahil sa magagaling na goalkeeper na si Igor Akinfeeev. Naging 1-1 ang score at nauwi ito sa extension time, kung saan bawat half ay may 15 minutes,” Bedia says.

There weren't any other goals in the remaining 49 minutes of regular time - or half an hour of extra-time after that, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Russia is in the lowest ranking among the participants. However, the home field advantage played well for Russia.

“Kung ikaw ay nasa teritoryo mo, malakas ang loob mo. Kaya isa rin ito sa mga rason kung bakit nanalo ang Russia at halos lahat ay hindi makapaniwala na matalo nila ang Spain,” Bedia says.

France, Croatia and Russia are through to the quarter finals.

We will soon find out if Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico and Sweden will make it through the next stages.

