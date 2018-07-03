Filo World Cup Talk: Belgium to face Brazil after its come-from-behind win over Japan

Available in other languages

In the first match which is Brazil and Mexico, Mike Moran describes that both teams start off in a very lively fashion.





The Brazilians showed Mexico a strong start, pressing Brazil in the first 20 minutes and they had more of the possession.





“We saw the first foul in Neymar immediately in the first 10 minutes by Mexico’s Alvarez which resulted in an attempt in the 25 th minute,” Mr Moran says.





“The first half was entertaining, it ended 0-0. In the second half, Brazil turned on the pressure in the first few minutes. We saw both teams coming at one another.”





Brazil is through to the quarterfinals after defeating Mexico 2-0 in Samara.





Brazil will face Belgium in the quarterfinals after Belgium defeated Japan 3-2.





According to Mr Moran, Belgium has to up their game after they had a big scare from Japan.





“Belgium dominated the first 25 minutes and then Japan came back in the next 20 minutes. They ended the first half 0-0, with Belgium having a little bit more of the possession,” he says.





There was a dramatic, fast, length-of-the-field counter-attack from Belgium in the fourth minute of added time, scored by another substitute, Nacer Chadli, who put in the final goal to finish off Japan 3-2.





“This was literally the last minute of the match, then we heard the final whistle blow for the most pulsating contest.”





“The Japanese who deserved credit for putting up a good match were shocked. The Belgians also deserve credit for coming back.”





