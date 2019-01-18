Asia-Pacific

Pig museum popular in South Korea as Year of Pig draws near

A pig museum in South Korea is gaining popularity in recent days as the Year of the Pig is drawing near. Located in Icheon City, many parents are taking their children into the museum to welcome in the new year.

